Get ready for the greatest tribute for a legendary band!

ABBA Celebration is headed to Casino Du Lac-Leamy, July 8-18! And News Talk 580 CFRA wants you there for opening night on July 8th!

Be listening all this week to Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal for your chance to win pair of tickets!

From Dancing Queen to Mamma Mia! and Super Trouper, it’s hit after hit all night long. It starts with those sunset vibes and turns into a full-on party — lights up, crowd singing, you can’t help but dance along.

Take note that the ABBA Celebration will be performing at the Casino for the first time and nothing similar to other ABBA shows previously presented at the Casino! Also, the ABBA Celebration will be accessible to people of all ages!

Tickets & show info