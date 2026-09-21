Get ready, Ottawa! One of the most celebrated composers in film music is bringing an unforgettable live experience to Canadian Tire Centre on February 26, 2027.

Hans Zimmer Live – The Next Level features a groundbreaking new production with Hans Zimmer performing alongside his incredible 19-piece band, delivering iconic music from some of the world’s most beloved films in a spectacular live concert event. Tickets on sale Friday, September 25th: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/31006524C5AF73FE

From powerful scores to breathtaking performances, this is more than a concert. It’s a musical journey you won’t forget.

Want to be there? News Talk 580 CFRA is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to experience this extraordinary show live!

Be listening all this week to Ottawa At Work with Patricia Boal for your chance to win and get ready for an epic night of music, emotion, and cinematic magic.

Good luck!