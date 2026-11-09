CFRA Listen to Win The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King in Concert

🎬⚔️ A cinematic event of epic proportions is coming to Ottawa.

Experience The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King like never before as the FILMharmonic Orchestra and Choir, featuring 250 musicians on stage, perform Howard Shore’s Academy Award-winning score live alongside the film in HD.

This extraordinary production arrives at The Arena at TD Place on January 16, and it’s one of those nights fans won’t want to miss.

And thanks to 580 CFRA, you could be there for free.

Tune in to Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets. Don’t miss your opportunity to witness the epic conclusion to one of cinema’s greatest trilogies on the big screen, with the music performed live.

Everyone will be talking about this one. Make sure you’re in the room when the journey reaches its unforgettable end. 🎟️✨