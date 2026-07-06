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NASCAR Canada at Calabogie Motorsports Park

CFRA Listen to Win NASCAR Canada at Calabogie Motorsports Park 2026

NASCAR Canada roars into Calabogie Motorsports Park for an unforgettable weekend of pure racing adrenaline.

Get ready for non-stop, wall-to-wall action on our stadium circuit, featuring an incredible lineup of high-octane support races. Watch the Super Production Challenge, Miata Canada Cup, and the lightning-fast FEL Radicals go head-to-head, battling for every inch of pavement.

Don’t just watch the action—live it. With onsite camping available, you’ll be just steps from the iconic seven-story Quarry Berm, putting you right in the heart of the excitement all weekend long.

Grab your gear. Rally your crew. Experience NASCAR’s finest at Canada’s premier driving destination.

👉 Tickets and campsites are on sale now!

NASCAR Canada at Calabogie — Feel the speed.

🎟️ Keep listening to Ottawa At Work with Patricia Boal for your chance to win passes to this can’t-miss event!

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