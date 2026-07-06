NASCAR Canada at Calabogie Motorsports Park

NASCAR Canada roars into Calabogie Motorsports Park for an unforgettable weekend of pure racing adrenaline.

Get ready for non-stop, wall-to-wall action on our stadium circuit, featuring an incredible lineup of high-octane support races. Watch the Super Production Challenge, Miata Canada Cup, and the lightning-fast FEL Radicals go head-to-head, battling for every inch of pavement.

Don’t just watch the action—live it. With onsite camping available, you’ll be just steps from the iconic seven-story Quarry Berm, putting you right in the heart of the excitement all weekend long.

Grab your gear. Rally your crew. Experience NASCAR’s finest at Canada’s premier driving destination.

👉 Tickets and campsites are on sale now!

NASCAR Canada at Calabogie — Feel the speed.

🎟️ Keep listening to Ottawa At Work with Patricia Boal for your chance to win passes to this can’t-miss event!