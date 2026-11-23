The buzz is real, and it’s wrapped in tinsel this time! SOS – The ABBA Experience returns with a Christmas spectacular that blends ABBA’s timeless hits with a festive twist that’ll have you singing, dancing, and smiling all night long. Saturday, December 5th at 7:30pm at Algonquin Commons Theatre

Get your tickets: https://www.algonquinsa.com/event/sos-the-abba-experience-christmas-2026/

Bring your friends, your holiday spirit, and your best dance moves!

And News Talk CFRA has your chance to win tickets!

Keep listening all week to Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal and get ready for one Christmas themed night you’ll never forget.