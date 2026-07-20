Win a 4-pack of passes to the Glengarry Highland Games!

Every year, thousands of people make their way to Maxville, Ontario to celebrate Scottish culture, sports, and traditions at one of North America’s largest Celtic events & North American Pipe Band Championships!

The Glengarry Highland Games take place July 31st – Aug 1st

This year, the Games are thrilled to announce that fiddler, step dancer and composer, and Glengarry favourite, Kelli Trottier will be our 2026 Guest of Honour and open the 2026 Glengarry Highland Games.

And we want you there to experience the outstanding display of music, dance, sports, fiddling, pageantry, and tradition.

Be listening all this week for your chance to win a 4-pack of passes!

For event and ticket information, visit: https://www.glengarryhighlandgames.com/