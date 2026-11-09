CFRA Listen to Win a pair of tickets to see Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi fans, this is your second chance! 🎸

Due to overwhelming demand, Bon Jovi has added a second Toronto show on the Forever Tour, happening August 7th at Rogers Stadium!

And News Talk 580 CFRA wants to send YOU there.

Keep listening to Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron for your chance to score a pair of tickets to see one of rock’s most legendary bands live. Don’t miss your shot to sing along to all the hits and experience the Forever Tour in person!

For tour information, visit https://bonjovi.com/

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1000655B041F7CCB