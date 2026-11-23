CFRA Listen to Win tickets to the Doobie Brothers

Just announced!

Legendary rock icons The Doobie Brothers are bringing their Walk This World Tour to Canadian Tire Centre on August 10.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM! https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/31006572983E7441

And News Talk 580 CFRA could be sending you to the show!

Listen to Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron for your chance to win tickets BEFORE you can buy them!

We’re giving away tickets all week long to see one of the most influential bands in rock history perform their biggest hits live.

Don’t miss your chance to sing along to classics like Listen to the Music, Long Train Runnin’, China Grove, and more.