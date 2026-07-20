Win tickets to see Weird Al Yankovic!

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC THE BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST: PUDDLES PITY PARTY

CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

JULY 26, 2026

Weird Al brings his legendary full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the BIGGER & WEIRDER 2026 Tour, playing his iconic hits as well as some never-performed-live-before fan favorites. Al’s long-time band is joined by four additional players to create a super-sized concert experience.

Keep listening to Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

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