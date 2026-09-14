CFRA Listen to Win tickets to the Ottawa Fall Home Show

Get Advice. Get Inspired. Get it Done.

Are you ready to tackle your fall to-do list? For all your home renovation projects, find the help you need to get it done at the Ottawa Fall Home Show!

Ready to fall in love with your home again? Explore the latest trends, connect with trusted local experts, and uncover practical solutions for every project. Whether you’re updating a room or planning a major renovation, the Ottawa Fall Home Show is your destination for inspiration and ideas.

Connect with hundreds of trusted experts at the show.

See Sarah Richardson Friday & Saturday on the Sleep Country Main Stage!

Get your tickets today! https://www.ottawafallhomeshow.com/

Keep listening to Ottawa At Work with Patricia Boal for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets!