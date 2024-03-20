UPDATE March 19, 2024: Saumure pleaded guilty to one count of fraud under $5,000 and received a suspended sentence with 12 months probabation on Oct. 20, 2017, according to a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General. All other charges were withdrawn.

The original story as published continues below:

Police have charged an Ottawa man with fraud and possession and laundering of the proceeds of crime, in connection with a snow removal scam.

Police allege Ryley Saumure, owner of Boxer Snow Removal, has failed to fulfil snow removal contracts he signed for this winter.

Investigators claim Saumure used alias names, phone numbers, and emails that expire for his contract agreements.

He's still facing similar charges over snow removal contracts last winter.

Police are reminding residents to do their research, and retain a copy of a signed contract with any such private contractor.